Soldiers assigned to the 117th Military Police Battalion participate in Beyond Horizon 2025, a two-week multinational training exercise with eight partner nations. The exercise refines military policing skills and enhances readiness through cultural and tactical engagement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 10:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963441
|VIRIN:
|250520-Z-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111010694
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 117th Military Police Battalion strengthens partnership during Annual Training in Bulgaria, by 1LT Justin Woolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
