    117th Military Police Battalion strengthens partnership during Annual Training in Bulgaria

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    05.20.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to the 117th Military Police Battalion participate in Beyond Horizon 2025, a two-week multinational training exercise with eight partner nations. The exercise refines military policing skills and enhances readiness through cultural and tactical engagement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Justin Woolen)

    Annual Training
    Bulgaria
    SPP
    117th MP BN
    Beyond Horizon 2025

