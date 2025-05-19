Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers Conduct Tower Rappels during Air Assault School in Bulgaria

    BULGARIA

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers rappel from a tower during phase 3 of Air Assault School at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 20, 2025. This is the final phase of the school preparing candidates for helicopter rappel. Schools like Air Assault train Soldiers on their lethality and war fighting capabilities while also keeping a focus on detail orientation, increasing readiness throughout the unit and keeping the fighting force lethal and mobile. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    SHOT LIST:
    00;00;00;00-00;03;019;00- SOLDIERS PREPARING AND RAPPELING DOWN TOWER

    00;03;23;28-00;06;01;11- 2ND LT CLARK GRAY INTERVIEW ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE DOING THE RAPPEL COURSE.

    00;06;10;23- 00;08;045;28- SPC KIMBERLY HOWARD INTERVIEW ON HER EXPERIENCE GOING THROUGH AIR ASSAULT SCHOOL.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963434
    VIRIN: 250520-A-WB532-1650
    Filename: DOD_111010577
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Conduct Tower Rappels during Air Assault School in Bulgaria, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    air assault
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    Rappel Course
    101st (AASLT)

