U.S. Soldiers Conduct Tower Rappels during Air Assault School in Bulgaria

U.S. Soldiers rappel from a tower during phase 3 of Air Assault School at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, May 20, 2025. This is the final phase of the school preparing candidates for helicopter rappel. Schools like Air Assault train Soldiers on their lethality and war fighting capabilities while also keeping a focus on detail orientation, increasing readiness throughout the unit and keeping the fighting force lethal and mobile. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
SHOT LIST:
00;00;00;00-00;03;019;00- SOLDIERS PREPARING AND RAPPELING DOWN TOWER
00;03;23;28-00;06;01;11- 2ND LT CLARK GRAY INTERVIEW ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE DOING THE RAPPEL COURSE.
00;06;10;23- 00;08;045;28- SPC KIMBERLY HOWARD INTERVIEW ON HER EXPERIENCE GOING THROUGH AIR ASSAULT SCHOOL.
05.20.2025
05.21.2025
|B-Roll
|963434
|250520-A-WB532-1650
|DOD_111010577
|00:08:45
|BG
|0
|0
