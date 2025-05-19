Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: US, Morocco conduct combat offloading training during African Lion 25 [Vertical]

    KENITRA AIR BASE, MOROCCO

    05.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Moroccan Air Force members conduct combat offloading training as part of African Lion 2025 (AL25) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 18, 2025. The training reinforced tactical-level readiness for both nations, strengthening interoperability and enhancing joint force capabilities when called upon for future operations. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963432
    VIRIN: 250518-F-RR422-1002
    Filename: DOD_111010537
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: KENITRA AIR BASE, MA

    USAFE
    Multinational Exercise
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Royal Moroccan Air Force
    Joint-Service Exercise

