U.S. Soldiers and Polish emergency responders conduct a joint emergency services exercise in Powidz, Poland, on May 15, 2025. The training included a simulated fire and staged vehicle collision, with Polish and American medics, firefighters, and law enforcement working side by side to assess and treat mock casualties. Visual elements include role players in moulage, emergency response actions, and partnership moments between U.S. and Polish personnel.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 06:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963431
|VIRIN:
|250515-D-GJ183-7062
|Filename:
|DOD_111010535
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Polish, USAG Poland and V Corps Forces Sharpen Emergency Response, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.