Polish, USAG Poland and V Corps Forces Sharpen Emergency Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963431" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Polish emergency responders conduct a joint emergency services exercise in Powidz, Poland, on May 15, 2025. The training included a simulated fire and staged vehicle collision, with Polish and American medics, firefighters, and law enforcement working side by side to assess and treat mock casualties. Visual elements include role players in moulage, emergency response actions, and partnership moments between U.S. and Polish personnel.