    Polish, USAG Poland and V Corps Forces Sharpen Emergency Response

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.15.2025

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Soldiers and Polish emergency responders conduct a joint emergency services exercise in Powidz, Poland, on May 15, 2025. The training included a simulated fire and staged vehicle collision, with Polish and American medics, firefighters, and law enforcement working side by side to assess and treat mock casualties. Visual elements include role players in moulage, emergency response actions, and partnership moments between U.S. and Polish personnel.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 06:25
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    This work, Polish, USAG Poland and V Corps Forces Sharpen Emergency Response, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Response
    Poland
    stronger together
    target_news_europe

