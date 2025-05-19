Erik Thomsen, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Casualty Care Assistance manager and Post-Retirement Services officer, explains his transition from mortuary affairs to post-retirement services following the completion of his active duty military contract during an interview conducted by Senior Airman Christian Conrad, American Forces Network Europe broadcaster, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 09:40
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|963428
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-VG042-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111010531
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Radio - Memorial Day Interview Pt. 3, by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.