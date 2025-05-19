AFN Europe Radio - Memorial Day Interview Pt. 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963428" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Erik Thomsen, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Casualty Care Assistance manager and Post-Retirement Services officer, explains his transition from mortuary affairs to post-retirement services following the completion of his active duty military contract during an interview conducted by Senior Airman Christian Conrad, American Forces Network Europe broadcaster, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, May 20, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)