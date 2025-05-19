U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Dalessandro, Team Mildenhall Royal Spark Innovation Cell deputy chief innovation officer, flew a drone to test the 100th Security Forces Squadron response during the combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 05:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963424
|VIRIN:
|250510-F-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111010519
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS responds to simulated drone incursion, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
