Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS responds to simulated drone incursion

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Dalessandro, Team Mildenhall Royal Spark Innovation Cell deputy chief innovation officer, flew a drone to test the 100th Security Forces Squadron response during the combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat.