    Skyway Chariot: 100 SFS responds to simulated drone incursion

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Dalessandro, Team Mildenhall Royal Spark Innovation Cell deputy chief innovation officer, flew a drone to test the 100th Security Forces Squadron response during the combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 10, 2025. Skyway Chariot served as a method to assess how effectively the 100th Air Refueling Wing could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 05:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963424
    VIRIN: 250510-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111010519
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Skyway Chariot, Combat Readiness Inspection, RAF Mildenhall, USAFE

