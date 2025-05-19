Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AER: Soldiers Helping Soldiers

    GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Mr. Jessee Dean, the Army Emergency Relief Officer for USAG Rhineland- Pfalz, located on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, explains the ways soldiers can donate to the Army Emergency Relief (AER). AER is an organization that helps Soldiers and their families by providing financial assistance during emergencies. (US Army video by Spc. Mya Webster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 04:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963422
    VIRIN: 250515-A-LH185-4907
    Filename: DOD_111010473
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER: Soldiers Helping Soldiers, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether

