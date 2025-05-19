Mr. Jessee Dean, the Army Emergency Relief Officer for USAG Rhineland- Pfalz, located on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, explains the ways soldiers can donate to the Army Emergency Relief (AER). AER is an organization that helps Soldiers and their families by providing financial assistance during emergencies. (US Army video by Spc. Mya Webster)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963422
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-LH185-4907
|Filename:
|DOD_111010473
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AER: Soldiers Helping Soldiers, by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
