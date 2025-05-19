Private Hugo Severine Aarthun Vanderhagen - Infantryman assigned to Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, Norwegian Army - speaks to his service participating in a force on force training event during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13 - 16 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)
Music: 'Jesse James Style' By Ian Post
Artlist License Number - HnUl9T by Christopher Tobey
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 05:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963421
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-EL344-6168
|Filename:
|DOD_111010472
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO PRODUCTION: I’m A Defender Private Hugo Severin Aarthun Vanderhagen (4K Video) HORIZONTAL (16x9), by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.