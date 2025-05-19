VIDEO PRODUCTION: I’m A Defender Private Hugo Severin Aarthun Vanderhagen (4K Video) HORIZONTAL (16x9)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Private Hugo Severine Aarthun Vanderhagen - Infantryman assigned to Cavalry Company, Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, Norwegian Army - speaks to his service participating in a force on force training event during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13 - 16 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)

    Music: 'Jesse James Style' By Ian Post
    Artlist License Number - HnUl9T by Christopher Tobey

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 05:41
