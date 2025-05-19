Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Roll: Cold Load Training and Perimeter Patrol

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    05.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashton Empty 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct cold load training ahead of air assault mission during Swift Response 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.- based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 05:40
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO

    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

