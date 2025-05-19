U.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct integrated Joint Force Entry training in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025 during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)
Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from Envato Elements
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 03:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963405
|VIRIN:
|250521-A-OE370-9342
|Filename:
|DOD_111010266
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Panther Brigade JFE Social Media Reel, by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
