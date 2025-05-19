Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Police Week 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Aviano Air Base concluded Police Week, May 2025. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 03:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963404
    VIRIN: 250516-F-MC941-5998
    Filename: DOD_111010264
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, Aviano Police Week 2025, by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police

