Aviano Police Week 2025

Aviano Air Base concluded Police Week, May 2025. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 03:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963404
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-MC941-5998
|Filename:
|DOD_111010264
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
