Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News, May 20, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The US Coast Guard and US Navy recently teamed up to save two mariners from a 47ft motor vessel which was located west of Guam. U.S. Army garrison Kwajalein Atoll, also known as Team Kwaj, recently gathered for one last heritage truck led by their command team, Colonel Andrew Morgan and Command Sergeant Major Ernest Miller, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. U.S. Marines with the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company recently hone their skills with specialized training in Okinawa, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 02:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 963399
    VIRIN: 250520-F-WN543-9592
    Filename: DOD_111010089
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News, May 20, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Guam
    Kwajalein Atoll
    US Army Kwajalein Atoll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download