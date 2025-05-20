Pacific News, May 20, 2025

On this Pacific News: The US Coast Guard and US Navy recently teamed up to save two mariners from a 47ft motor vessel which was located west of Guam. U.S. Army garrison Kwajalein Atoll, also known as Team Kwaj, recently gathered for one last heritage truck led by their command team, Colonel Andrew Morgan and Command Sergeant Major Ernest Miller, in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. U.S. Marines with the 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company recently hone their skills with specialized training in Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 02:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|963399
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-WN543-9592
|Filename:
|DOD_111010089
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
