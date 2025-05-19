Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    They Turned the Tide Ceremony

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. active duty service members and allied nations participate in a wreath laying ceremony during the “They Turned the Tide” event at East Coast Memorial, New York City, May 20, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

