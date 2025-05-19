They Turned the Tide Ceremony

U.S. active duty service members and allied nations participate in a wreath laying ceremony during the “They Turned the Tide” event at East Coast Memorial, New York City, May 20, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
|05.20.2025
|05.20.2025 23:54
|B-Roll
|963376
|250520-M-PE138-2001
|DOD_111009829
|00:10:54
|NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
