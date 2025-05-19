video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7, Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Mobil Unit 6, and U.S. Marines with 2D Marine Division Band, hold an aviation event at Mount Loretto, Staten Island, May 20, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).