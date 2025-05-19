U.S. Coast Guardsmen with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7, Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Mobil Unit 6, and U.S. Marines with 2D Marine Division Band, hold an aviation event at Mount Loretto, Staten Island, May 20, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 23:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963375
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-PE138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111009810
|Length:
|00:12:32
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation Event at Mount Loretto, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.