    AV-8B Harrier takes off from USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, lifts off and an AV-8B Harrier, assigned to the “Bulldogs” of Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, takes off from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. ARGMEUEX prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963372
    VIRIN: 250520-N-MY760-1210
    Filename: DOD_111009779
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    22nd MEU
    Marine Attack Squadron
    ARGMEUEX
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    AV-8 Harrier
    Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)

