U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, and Guatemalan Paracaidistas ambush a location at Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, May 19, 2025. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 22:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963370
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-AD648-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111009777
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|SAN JOSE, GUATEMALA, GT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines instruct Guatemalan Paradcaidistas on ambush training during CENTAM Guardian 25, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.