Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines instruct Guatemalan Paradcaidistas on ambush training during CENTAM Guardian 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JOSE, GUATEMALA, GUATEMALA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, and Guatemalan Paracaidistas ambush a location at Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, May 19, 2025. CG25 fosters collaboration by enabling participating nations to share and build on their collective knowledge and experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963370
    VIRIN: 250519-M-AD648-1000
    Filename: DOD_111009777
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: SAN JOSE, GUATEMALA, GT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines instruct Guatemalan Paradcaidistas on ambush training during CENTAM Guardian 25, by Sgt Eduardo Delatorre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download