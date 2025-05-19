Tattered Flag - NMCB3 Seabees - ANTARCTICA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The story of the winter flag at McMurdo Station is a compelling testament to resilience and perseverance. Once a proud and pristine emblem of station pride, the flag was torn apart by a fierce Antarctic storm, reflecting the harsh realities faced in such an extreme environment. Despite the extensive damage to the Seabees’ project site and the challenges wrought by nature, the unwavering determination of our team shone through.



In recognition of their steadfast spirit, McMurdo Station Manager Erin Heard honored the resilience of the Seabees by presenting them with the tattered flag (one of only two official station flags) now preserved as a poignant symbol of overcoming adversity. LCDR Corey Cattano and SWC Joshua Brewer of Detachment Antarctica, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE, were entrusted with this meaningful keepsake.



Today, the battered yet enduring flag stands as a powerful reminder of the strength, unity, and unwavering spirit that propel our mission forward amidst the most challenging conditions. It embodies the resilience of those who serve in Antarctica and their relentless commitment to their work, regardless of the obstacles they face.



NMCB-3 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide. With a legacy of excellence dating back to World War II, NMCB-3’s skilled builders and engineers continue to support scientific research in Antarctica by constructing and maintaining vital infrastructure that allows for groundbreaking studies in one of the most remote regions on the planet. (U.S. Navy Video by Builder Second Class Komlan Adjassem)