Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tattered Flag - NMCB3 Seabees - ANTARCTICA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCMURDO STATION, ANTARCTICA

    03.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Komlan Adjassem 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    The story of the winter flag at McMurdo Station is a compelling testament to resilience and perseverance. Once a proud and pristine emblem of station pride, the flag was torn apart by a fierce Antarctic storm, reflecting the harsh realities faced in such an extreme environment. Despite the extensive damage to the Seabees’ project site and the challenges wrought by nature, the unwavering determination of our team shone through.

    In recognition of their steadfast spirit, McMurdo Station Manager Erin Heard honored the resilience of the Seabees by presenting them with the tattered flag (one of only two official station flags) now preserved as a poignant symbol of overcoming adversity. LCDR Corey Cattano and SWC Joshua Brewer of Detachment Antarctica, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE, were entrusted with this meaningful keepsake.

    Today, the battered yet enduring flag stands as a powerful reminder of the strength, unity, and unwavering spirit that propel our mission forward amidst the most challenging conditions. It embodies the resilience of those who serve in Antarctica and their relentless commitment to their work, regardless of the obstacles they face.

    NMCB-3 provides critical engineering and construction support to missions worldwide. With a legacy of excellence dating back to World War II, NMCB-3’s skilled builders and engineers continue to support scientific research in Antarctica by constructing and maintaining vital infrastructure that allows for groundbreaking studies in one of the most remote regions on the planet. (U.S. Navy Video by Builder Second Class Komlan Adjassem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 22:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963361
    VIRIN: 250327-N-GP248-1004
    Filename: DOD_111009671
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MCMURDO STATION, AQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tattered Flag - NMCB3 Seabees - ANTARCTICA, by PO2 Komlan Adjassem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download