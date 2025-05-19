22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Conducts Raid During ARGMEUEX

U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a patrol during a simulated raid, in support of Amphibious Ready Group MEU exercise (ARGMEUEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May. 16, 2025. During ARGMEUX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell and Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|05.16.2025
Date Posted: 05.20.2025
|B-Roll
|963360
|250516-M-VB488-2001
|DOD_111009663
|00:03:03
|US
|2
|2
