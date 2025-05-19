Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Conducts Raid During ARGMEUEX

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell and Cpl. Maurion Moore

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a patrol during a simulated raid, in support of Amphibious Ready Group MEU exercise (ARGMEUEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May. 16, 2025. During ARGMEUX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWOARG shipping, conducts training in support of various mission essential tasks that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell and Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963360
    VIRIN: 250516-M-VB488-2001
    Filename: DOD_111009663
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU | BLT 3/6 Conducts Raid During ARGMEUEX, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell and Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAID
    22 meu
    Lima Co
    ARGMEUEX
    BLT 3/6
    VMM263 (Reinforced)

