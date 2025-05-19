Guided missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) arrives in Los Angeles for Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 20, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event.. (U.S. Navy video by Personnel Specialist 1st Class Robert Haggard)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963355
|VIRIN:
|250520-N-UL798-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111009565
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carl M. Levin arrives for Los Angeles Fleet Week 2025, by PO1 ROBERT HAGGARD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.