Camp Zama’s Army Community Service team hosted a “Hero’s Boots” memorial display May 16 to remember and honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Additional photos provided by CW2 Ronnie Haddox
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 20:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|963354
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111009556
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ‘Hero’s Boots’ Memorial Display in Japan Honors Fallen Service Members, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
