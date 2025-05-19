Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Hero’s Boots’ Memorial Display in Japan Honors Fallen Service Members

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama’s Army Community Service team hosted a “Hero’s Boots” memorial display May 16 to remember and honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

    Additional photos provided by CW2 Ronnie Haddox

    #MemorialDay #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 20:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963354
    VIRIN: 250512-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111009556
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    Memorial Day
    EOD explosive ordnance disposal
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

