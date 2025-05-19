Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU LAAD Counter-UAS Aboard USS San Antonio

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System operations as part of Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) MEU exercise, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima ARG, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 17, 2025. ARGMEUX is the third exercise in the 22nd MEU’s pre-deployment training evolution, the second while at sea, and is led by the Expeditionary Operations Training Group to evaluate the 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct mission essential tasks and command and control as a Marine-Air-Ground Task Force while embarked on ARG shipping. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 21:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963353
    VIRIN: 250517-M-HC655-2001
    Filename: DOD_111009555
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU LAAD Counter-UAS Aboard USS San Antonio, by Cpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22d MEU, LMADIS, LAAD, USMC, USS San Antonio, ARGMEUEX

