22nd MEU LAAD Counter-UAS Aboard USS San Antonio

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System operations as part of Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) MEU exercise, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima ARG, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 17, 2025. ARGMEUX is the third exercise in the 22nd MEU’s pre-deployment training evolution, the second while at sea, and is led by the Expeditionary Operations Training Group to evaluate the 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct mission essential tasks and command and control as a Marine-Air-Ground Task Force while embarked on ARG shipping. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 21:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963353
|VIRIN:
|250517-M-HC655-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111009555
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
