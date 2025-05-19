22nd MEU LAAD Counter-UAS Aboard USS San Antonio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System operations as part of Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) MEU exercise, aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Iwo Jima ARG, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 17, 2025. ARGMEUX is the third exercise in the 22nd MEU’s pre-deployment training evolution, the second while at sea, and is led by the Expeditionary Operations Training Group to evaluate the 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct mission essential tasks and command and control as a Marine-Air-Ground Task Force while embarked on ARG shipping. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Maurion Moore)