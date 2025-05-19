Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition Day 2 B-Roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers compete in the Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 20, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963352
    VIRIN: 250520-Z-KX552-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111009500
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Warrior
    Best Warrior competition
    Alaska Army National Guard
    best soldier
    AKBWC2025

