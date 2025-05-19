Soldiers compete in the Alaska Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition 2025 at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 20, 2025. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included, a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and uniform inspection. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
|05.20.2025
|05.20.2025 19:49
|B-Roll
|963352
|250520-Z-KX552-1001
|1
|DOD_111009500
|00:01:54
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|1
|1
This work, AKARNG State Best Warrior Competition Day 2 B-Roll, by SGT Marc Marmeto
