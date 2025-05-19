Defense Leaders Speak on DOD Nuclear Weapons Programs

Energy Department senior leaders address the Senate Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces subcommittee on atomic energy defense activities, Defense Department nuclear weapons programs, fiscal year 2026 budget and future years defense program during a hearing in Washington, May 20, 2025. Testifying are James J. McConnell, acting principal deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; Roger A. Jarrell II, principal deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Environmental Management; Navy Adm. William J. Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program; Brandi C. Vann, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs; David A. Hoagland, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s acting deputy administrator for defense programs; Air Force Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of the Air Force Global Strike Command; and Navy Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., director for Strategic Systems Programs.
|05.20.2025
|05.20.2025 19:13
|Briefings
|963347
|DOD_111009351
|01:21:31
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|1
|1
