    New Jersey TAG Match Hype Reel

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey Army National Guard will participate in the New Jersey National Guard The Adjutant General (TAG) Match at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 21, 2025. The TAG Match determines the top marksmen in the state and selects the team that will compete in the William P. Wilson National Marksmanship Championship. This year’s competition is notable as it marks the first publicly promoted sports marksmanship event hosted by the New Jersey National Guard in several years. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    Small Arms
    marksmanship
    National Guard
    hype
    Tag Matches
    U.S. Army

