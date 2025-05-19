U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey Army National Guard will participate in the New Jersey National Guard The Adjutant General (TAG) Match at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 21, 2025. The TAG Match determines the top marksmen in the state and selects the team that will compete in the William P. Wilson National Marksmanship Championship. This year’s competition is notable as it marks the first publicly promoted sports marksmanship event hosted by the New Jersey National Guard in several years. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963339
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-AA072-1230
|Filename:
|DOD_111008806
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Jersey TAG Match Hype Reel, by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.