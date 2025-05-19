New Jersey TAG Match Hype Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963339" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the New Jersey Army National Guard will participate in the New Jersey National Guard The Adjutant General (TAG) Match at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 21, 2025. The TAG Match determines the top marksmen in the state and selects the team that will compete in the William P. Wilson National Marksmanship Championship. This year’s competition is notable as it marks the first publicly promoted sports marksmanship event hosted by the New Jersey National Guard in several years. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)