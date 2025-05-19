313th Training Squadron Sheep Unveiling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In collaboration with Downtown San Angelo, Inc., Goodfellow’s 313th Training Squadron unveils its very own sheep on Tuesday, May 13.



The sheep is named ‘Night-Flock,’ which is a nod to the unit’s nighthawk mascot. With a paint scheme that resembles a nighthawk, the sheep is adorned with large, majestic wings on either side. The sheep also depicts the 313th Training Squadron’s logo.



‘Night-Flock’ joins the flock of other sheep located across the base, which include Lt. Col. ‘Ewe-little,’ located at Goodfellow’s main gate; ‘Meg,’ posted outside the 316th Training Squadron building; and ‘Ricky the Rattler,’ standing tall at the front of the 315th Training Squadron building.



The 313th Training Squadron has 84 staff members and trains over 200 students daily in 19 virtual, mobile and in-residence advanced courses to graduate approximately 4,000 intelligence Airmen per year. These Airmen are dispersed across the globe, enhancing the joint force’s readiness and lethality in support of National Security objectives. The unit also trains joint service intelligence warfighters as well as officers from 80 allied partner nations.