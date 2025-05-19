Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Employ Self-Built FPV Drones in Realistic Combat Scenarios During Swift Response 2025

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.18.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade operate first-person view (FPV) drones they built and configured themselves during Swift Response 2025 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 18, 2025.

    Drawing lessons from the Ukraine-Russia conflict—where nearly all frontline engagements now involve FPV drones—paratroopers are engaging both static and autonomous moving targets in dynamic, high-tempo scenarios. Europe serves as a real-time laboratory for military innovation, and exercises like Swift Response enable U.S. forces to test emerging capabilities and apply battlefield lessons in a controlled training environment, reinforcing NATO interoperability and multi-domain readiness.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963332
    VIRIN: 250518-A-XY121-6135
    Filename: DOD_111008722
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PABRADE, LT

