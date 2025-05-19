Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon's Lair 11 Where Are They Now

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Spc. PS Bailey Whilden 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Douglas Thompson, a lead innovation officer for 16th Military Police Brigade and Dragon's Lair 10 second-place winner, presents "Low-Cost Attributable Soldier Carried SUAS Interceptor (LASSI)". Dragon’s Lair 11 is coming to Fort Bragg—where Soldiers from across the force step into the arena to pitch real solutions to real problems, live on stage.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963331
    VIRIN: 250414-A-HR659-7202
    Filename: DOD_111008716
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    innovation
    Dragon's Lair 11

