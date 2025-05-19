JB MDL - Power in the Pines Air Show 2025

Spectators visit from all over to see the 2025 Power in the Pines Air Show at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 18, 2025. The Power in the Pines Air Show invited the community to walk on the flight line and interact with members from JB MDL as well as other unique groups, most notably, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds". (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 15:58
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|963319
|VIRIN:
|250518-Z-MC049-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111008474
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
