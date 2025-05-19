Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL - Power in the Pines Air Show 2025

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    Spectators visit from all over to see the 2025 Power in the Pines Air Show at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 18, 2025. The Power in the Pines Air Show invited the community to walk on the flight line and interact with members from JB MDL as well as other unique groups, most notably, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds". (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 15:58
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 963319
    VIRIN: 250518-Z-MC049-1001
    Filename: DOD_111008474
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL - Power in the Pines Air Show 2025, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

