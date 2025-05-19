Scorpion Lens 2025 - Telling the Story

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2025 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 12, 2025. Scorpion Lens is an annual training event focused on developing fully combat-capable Total Force Airmen prepared to capture critical moments in any environment, on the ground or in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Brewer)
