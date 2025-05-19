Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Trainer Course Washboard B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Students with the Martial Arts Instructor Trainer Course 2-25, spar during the “Washboard” training event at The Basic School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, May 13, 2025. Squads engaged head-to-head across multiple different locations simulating close quarter combat while implementing techniques learned within the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program in different environments. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963314
    VIRIN: 250516-M-VQ608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111008411
    Length: 00:09:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Trainer Course Washboard B-Roll, by Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download