    2025 Marine Corps Historic Half: Start and Finish B-Roll

    FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines and participants cross the finish line during the 2025 Marine Corps Historic Half in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 18, 2025. The Historic Half is a 13.1-mile race weaved throughout Historic Downtown Fredericksburg, home to over 200 stores and several historic sites. The race generates community goodwill, fosters public relations, and increases advocacy for individual health while emphasizing the Marine Corps’ warrior ethos. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963313
    VIRIN: 250518-M-AJ435-9280
    Filename: DOD_111008368
    Length: 00:09:15
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, US

    Marine Corps Marathon
    Marine Corps
    MCB Quantico
    Historic Half Marathon

