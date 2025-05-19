Department of the Air Force senior leaders address the Senate Armed Forces Committee on the posture of the department, fiscal year 2026 budget and future years defense program during a hearing in Washington, May 20, 2025. Testifying are: Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin; and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 14:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|963303
|Filename:
|DOD_111008142
|Length:
|02:20:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Leaders Speak at Senate Hearing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.