Air Force Leaders Speak at Senate Hearing

Department of the Air Force senior leaders address the Senate Armed Forces Committee on the posture of the department, fiscal year 2026 budget and future years defense program during a hearing in Washington, May 20, 2025. Testifying are: Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin; and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman.