    Air Force Leaders Speak at Senate Hearing

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Department of the Air Force senior leaders address the Senate Armed Forces Committee on the posture of the department, fiscal year 2026 budget and future years defense program during a hearing in Washington, May 20, 2025. Testifying are: Air Force Secretary Troy E. Meink; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin; and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 14:19
    Location: US

