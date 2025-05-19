Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250-mile Ruck March - Honoring 250 years of service.

    CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Keenan 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Soldiers and civilians of Camp Roberts, Fort Hunter Liggett, and the 63d Readiness Division participate in the Army 250th anniversary ruck march on May 7 near Camp Roberts, Calif.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963289
    VIRIN: 250507-A-FF327-1927
    Filename: DOD_111007909
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250-mile Ruck March - Honoring 250 years of service., by SFC Ronald Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army250
    Army250RuckMarch

