Airmen showcase excellence during the 2025 Police Week competition

U.S. Airmen participate in the 2025 Police Week excellence in competition handgun event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2025. Over 100 Tyndall AFB personnel competed and showcased their marksmanship skills with the M18 handgun. At the end of the event, the top 10% of all competitors were awarded the Excellence in Competition Handgun Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)