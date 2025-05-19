U.S. Airmen participate in the 2025 Police Week excellence in competition handgun event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2025. Over 100 Tyndall AFB personnel competed and showcased their marksmanship skills with the M18 handgun. At the end of the event, the top 10% of all competitors were awarded the Excellence in Competition Handgun Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963284
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111007767
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen showcase excellence during the 2025 Police Week competition, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.