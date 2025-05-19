Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen showcase excellence during the 2025 Police Week competition

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen participate in the 2025 Police Week excellence in competition handgun event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 14, 2025. Over 100 Tyndall AFB personnel competed and showcased their marksmanship skills with the M18 handgun. At the end of the event, the top 10% of all competitors were awarded the Excellence in Competition Handgun Badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963284
    VIRIN: 250516-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_111007767
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen showcase excellence during the 2025 Police Week competition, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

