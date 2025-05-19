F-35A Lightning IIs take flight during Checkered Flag and WSEP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron, participate in Checkered Flag 25-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program East 25.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29 – May 15, 2025. Checkered Flag is hosted by the 325th Fighter Wing and involves coordination and support from numerous units throughout the wing. Checkered Flag is a large-scale aerial exercise designed to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of Air Force aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)