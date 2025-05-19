Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning IIs take flight during Checkered Flag and WSEP

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron, participate in Checkered Flag 25-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program East 25.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29 – May 15, 2025. Checkered Flag is hosted by the 325th Fighter Wing and involves coordination and support from numerous units throughout the wing. Checkered Flag is a large-scale aerial exercise designed to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of Air Force aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963283
    VIRIN: 250515-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_111007752
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    ACC
    mission ready
    Tyndall
    F35A-Lightning II
    WSEP
    CKF Flag

