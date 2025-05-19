F-35A Lightning IIs take flight during Checkered Flag and WSEP

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron, participate in Checkered Flag 25-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program East 25.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 29 – May 15, 2025. Checkered Flag is hosted by the 325th Fighter Wing and involves coordination and support from numerous units throughout the wing. Checkered Flag is a large-scale aerial exercise designed to integrate fourth and fifth-generation airframes to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities of Air Force aviators and maintainers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963283
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111007752
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
