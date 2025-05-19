Nearly 100 Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the Adjutant General (TAG) Match marksmanship competition to be Oregon's top shooter as well as a spot on the Governor's Twenty, May 15-17, 2025, at Rees Training Center near Hermiston, Ore. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Germundson, Oregon National Guard 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|963282
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-YI240-7549
|Filename:
|DOD_111007738
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|HERMISTON, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Oregon National Guard TAG Match 2025, by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
