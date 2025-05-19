Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard TAG Match 2025

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Nearly 100 Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the Adjutant General (TAG) Match marksmanship competition to be Oregon's top shooter as well as a spot on the Governor's Twenty, May 15-17, 2025, at Rees Training Center near Hermiston, Ore. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Germundson, Oregon National Guard 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 12:05
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US

    Oregon
    Competition
    Oregon National Guard
    Marksmanship
    ORNG
    TAG Match 2025

