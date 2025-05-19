Oregon National Guard TAG Match 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 100 Oregon National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the Adjutant General (TAG) Match marksmanship competition to be Oregon's top shooter as well as a spot on the Governor's Twenty, May 15-17, 2025, at Rees Training Center near Hermiston, Ore. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Germundson, Oregon National Guard 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)