U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in a squad physical training competition during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 20, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
Runtime: 00;01;28;13
00:06- U.S. Soldiers do push ups while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
00:15- U.S. Soldiers do push ups and kettlebell holds while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
00:28- U.S. Soldiers do push ups and kettlebell holds while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
00:38- U.S. Soldiers do burpees while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
00:50- U.S. Soldiers take turns doing lunges with a kettlebell while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
01:03- U.S. Soldiers compete in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
01:11- U.S. Soldiers run a lap as they carry kettlebells while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
01:19- U.S. Soldiers run a lap as they carry kettlebells while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
01:28- U.S. Soldiers cheer on their teammates while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 11:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963275
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-NH796-6316
|Filename:
|DOD_111007531
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dragoon Week 2025 squad physical training competition, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
