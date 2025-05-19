Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragoon Week 2025 squad physical training competition

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment compete in a squad physical training competition during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, May 20, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    00:06- U.S. Soldiers do push ups while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    00:15- U.S. Soldiers do push ups and kettlebell holds while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    00:28- U.S. Soldiers do push ups and kettlebell holds while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    00:38- U.S. Soldiers do burpees while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    00:50- U.S. Soldiers take turns doing lunges with a kettlebell while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    01:03- U.S. Soldiers compete in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    01:11- U.S. Soldiers run a lap as they carry kettlebells while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    01:19- U.S. Soldiers run a lap as they carry kettlebells while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.
    01:28- U.S. Soldiers cheer on their teammates while competing in the physical fitness challenge during Dragoon week.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 11:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963275
    VIRIN: 250520-A-NH796-6316
    Filename: DOD_111007531
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragoon Week 2025 squad physical training competition, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, VCorps, 2CR, 7ATC, DragoonWeek

