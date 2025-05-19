Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Incentive Training (IT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2025. Recruits conduct IT with their Drill Instructors in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline among the platoons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963273
|VIRIN:
|250306-M-VW800-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111007473
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hotel Company Incentive Training, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.