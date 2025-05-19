Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Swim Qualification

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. March. 24, 2025. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963272
    VIRIN: 250324-M-VW800-1002
    Filename: DOD_111007450
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

