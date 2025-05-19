Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERVIEW: Lt. Vebjorn Svendsen Discusses Norwegian Army’s experience during Swift Response (4K Video) WIDE SHOT for Multicam Edit

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey and Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Lieutenant Vebjorn Svendsen, Executive Officer for Cavalry Company of Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord in the Norwegian Army, discusses the training his soldiers and conscripts experience during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13 - 16 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey and SFC Jeff VanWey)

    (00:12) Broad description of Norwegian role in Swift Response
    (01:40) Conscripts experience
    (03:07) Planning Process and Nato Standards
    (04:31) Importance of Nato Interoperability
    (05:08) Training Impact on Norwegians and Nato Allies
    (06:32) Importance of Cold Weather Combat Training
    (07:14) Witnessing the size of the Nato Coalition
    (07:55) Reassurance of the Joint Capabilities of Nato Coalition
    (08:36) Nato has Everyone’s Back
    (09:11) I’m A Defender

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 963263
    VIRIN: 250521-A-EL344-9054
    Filename: DOD_111007312
    Length: 00:09:18
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, INTERVIEW: Lt. Vebjorn Svendsen Discusses Norwegian Army’s experience during Swift Response (4K Video) WIDE SHOT for Multicam Edit, by SSG Christopher Tobey and SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norwegian Army
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom
    swiftreponse
    USAREUR-AF

