    USACE Survey Vessels Honor Fallen Service Members

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The Savannah District has five survey vessels named after fallen heroes: the Martin, the Holland, the Beale, the Chisholm and the Wright.

    Survey vessels serve a crucial role throughout the Savannah District’s area of responsibility, which includes major waterways like the Savannah Harbor, the third busiest container port in the U.S.; the Brunswick Harbor, the nation’s largest roll-on/roll-off port; and the 161-mile stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway along Georgia’s coast. They support essential missions such as surveying channel conditions, monitoring dredging operations, detecting underwater obstacles, and transporting personnel and equipment to project sites.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963262
    VIRIN: 250429-A-GT965-9160
    Filename: DOD_111007274
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

