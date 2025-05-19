USACE Survey Vessels Honor Fallen Service Members

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963262" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Savannah District has five survey vessels named after fallen heroes: the Martin, the Holland, the Beale, the Chisholm and the Wright.



Survey vessels serve a crucial role throughout the Savannah District’s area of responsibility, which includes major waterways like the Savannah Harbor, the third busiest container port in the U.S.; the Brunswick Harbor, the nation’s largest roll-on/roll-off port; and the 161-mile stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway along Georgia’s coast. They support essential missions such as surveying channel conditions, monitoring dredging operations, detecting underwater obstacles, and transporting personnel and equipment to project sites.