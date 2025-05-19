Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newscast: TF1 France Reports on Swift Response 2025

    GAIZIUNAI, LITHUANIA

    05.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    TF1, one of France’s leading national television broadcasters, covered Swift Response 2025 at Memel Drop Zone, Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, May 16, 2025. The coverage highlighted the multinational airborne operation led by the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, showcasing NATO interoperability, readiness, and the Alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power.

    Original link: https://www.tf1.fr/tf1/jt-20h/videos/le-jt-de-20-heures-de-tf1-du-dimanche-18-mai-2025-52771758.html

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 09:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 963256
    VIRIN: 250518-A-XY121-5193
    Filename: DOD_111007205
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: GAIZIUNAI, LT

