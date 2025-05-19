Newscast: TF1 France Reports on Swift Response 2025

TF1, one of France’s leading national television broadcasters, covered Swift Response 2025 at Memel Drop Zone, Gaiziunai Training Area, Lithuania, May 16, 2025. The coverage highlighted the multinational airborne operation led by the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade, showcasing NATO interoperability, readiness, and the Alliance’s ability to rapidly project combat power.
Original link: https://www.tf1.fr/tf1/jt-20h/videos/le-jt-de-20-heures-de-tf1-du-dimanche-18-mai-2025-52771758.html
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 09:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|963256
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-XY121-5193
|Filename:
|DOD_111007205
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|GAIZIUNAI, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
