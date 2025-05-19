Ramstein Airman Brings Air Force pride to life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A mural is displayed in the 86th Airlift Wing Command Post hallway at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2025. The mural was painted by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber Dutra, Command Post non-commissioned officer in charge of systems. Dutra spent over 100 man-hours drawing and painting the mural, completing the project within five months. The mural represents pride for the 86th AW mission and for the Airmen who make it possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)