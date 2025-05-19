Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airman Brings Air Force pride to life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A mural is displayed in the 86th Airlift Wing Command Post hallway at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 3, 2025. The mural was painted by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amber Dutra, Command Post non-commissioned officer in charge of systems. Dutra spent over 100 man-hours drawing and painting the mural, completing the project within five months. The mural represents pride for the 86th AW mission and for the Airmen who make it possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963254
    VIRIN: 250520-F-ER993-1001
    Filename: DOD_111007074
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airman Brings Air Force pride to life, by SrA Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    painting
    mural
    Air Force heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download