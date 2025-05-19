U.S. Marines train to become Martial Arts Instructor Trainers at the Martial Arts Center for Excellence on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, on May 16, 2025. The MAIT course is a 3-week training course that challenges the mental and physical strength of its students to see if they have what it takes to become a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Trainer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963253
|VIRIN:
|250516-M-HA226-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111007068
|Length:
|00:08:36
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAIT Course Washboard and OC Spray b-roll, by Sgt Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.