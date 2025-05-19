Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAIT Course Washboard and OC Spray b-roll

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dean Gurule 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines train to become Martial Arts Instructor Trainers at the Martial Arts Center for Excellence on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, on May 16, 2025. The MAIT course is a 3-week training course that challenges the mental and physical strength of its students to see if they have what it takes to become a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Trainer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:08:36
