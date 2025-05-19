MAIT Course Fighting Holes b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines train to become Martial Arts Instructor Trainers at the Martial Arts Center for Excellence on Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, on May 13, 2025. The MAIT course is a 3-week training course that challenges the mental and physical strength of its students to see if they have what it takes to become a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor Trainer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dean Gurule)