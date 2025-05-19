Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-41 Field Artillery Soldiers Conduct Drone-Supported Casualty Exercise During Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.20.2025

    Video by Spc. Justin Fallon 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment conduct a mass casualty training exercise utilizing drones during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 20, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 will help advance NATO’s regional plans by strengthening multinational interoperability, validating combined capabilities, and integrating lessons learned from modern conflicts. U.S., NATO, and partner forces remain adaptable and ready to deter and defend against any threat. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963250
    VIRIN: 250520-Z-OP329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006998
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-41 Field Artillery Soldiers Conduct Drone-Supported Casualty Exercise During Combined Resolve 25-2, by SPC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7ATC TraintoWin; StrongerTogether; CombinedResolve; JMRC Hohenfels; EUCOM

