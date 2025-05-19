1-41 Field Artillery Soldiers Conduct Drone-Supported Casualty Exercise During Combined Resolve 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment conduct a mass casualty training exercise utilizing drones during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 20, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 will help advance NATO’s regional plans by strengthening multinational interoperability, validating combined capabilities, and integrating lessons learned from modern conflicts. U.S., NATO, and partner forces remain adaptable and ready to deter and defend against any threat. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Justin Fallon)