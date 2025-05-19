Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell day 1

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participate in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot, May 8, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th ARW’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963247
    VIRIN: 250508-F-DI187-1001
    Filename: DOD_111006936
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

