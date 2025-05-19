Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell day 1

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participate in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot, May 8, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th ARW’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963247
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-DI187-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111006936
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
