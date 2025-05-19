Skyway Chariot: Airmen simulate deployment to RAF Feltwell day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963247" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participate in combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot, May 8, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th ARW’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment.