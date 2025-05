Skyway Chariot: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a mission as part of combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot over the North Sea, May 8, 2025. Skyway Chariot was designed to assess how effectively the 100th ARW could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)