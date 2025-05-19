A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a mission as part of combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot over the North Sea, May 8, 2025. Skyway Chariot was designed to assess how effectively the 100th ARW could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 07:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963244
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-IH537-1513
|Filename:
|DOD_111006917
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Skyway Chariot: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
