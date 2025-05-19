Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skyway Chariot: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH SEA

    05.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II and an F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a mission as part of combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot over the North Sea, May 8, 2025. Skyway Chariot was designed to assess how effectively the 100th ARW could operate under constrained conditions in the face of a potential threat. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963244
    VIRIN: 250508-F-IH537-1513
    Filename: DOD_111006917
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NORTH SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyway Chariot: 100th ARW refuels 48th FW, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f15
    f35
    kc135
    48fw
    100arw
    ReaDy Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download