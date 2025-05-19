Skyway Chariot: 100th ARW refuels P8

A U.S. Navy P8 Poseidon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing as part of the 100th ARW’s combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot over the North Sea, May 10, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th ARW’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|963243
|VIRIN:
|250510-F-IH537-1553
|Filename:
|DOD_111006911
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
