Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Skyway Chariot: 100th ARW refuels P8

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH SEA

    05.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Navy P8 Poseidon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing as part of the 100th ARW’s combat readiness inspection Skyway Chariot over the North Sea, May 10, 2025. The purpose of Skyway Chariot was to test and demonstrate the 100th ARW’s ability to respond to a threat in an operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force b-roll by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 963243
    VIRIN: 250510-F-IH537-1553
    Filename: DOD_111006911
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NORTH SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skyway Chariot: 100th ARW refuels P8, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kc135
    p8
    skyway chariot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download