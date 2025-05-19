Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Participates In Exercise Combined Resolve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Carlos Parra 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army participate in a mass casualty exercise involving point to point blood transfusion procedures while utilizing drones to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 18, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)

    Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency and integration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 07:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 963241
    VIRIN: 250518-A-PV404-8850
    Filename: DOD_111006882
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Participates In Exercise Combined Resolve, by SGT Carlos Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Combined Resolve
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    7ATC TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download