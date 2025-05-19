U.S. Army Participates In Exercise Combined Resolve

U.S. Army participate in a mass casualty exercise involving point to point blood transfusion procedures while utilizing drones to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 18, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)
Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency and integration.
