U.S. Army Participates In Exercise Combined Resolve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/963241" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army participate in a mass casualty exercise involving point to point blood transfusion procedures while utilizing drones to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2, May 18, 2025, in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Carlos Parra)



Allies and partner nations train together to refine tactics, techniques and procedures to improve their warfighting readiness, tactical proficiency and integration.